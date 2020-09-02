90 Day Fiancé's Jess Finally Meets Larissa Just In Time For New Series HEA Strikes Back

90 Day Fiancé is adding another show to its long roster.

After the success of B90 Strikes Back, HEA Strikes Back will feature the couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After rewatching their TV journeys and reacting to comments and opinions from fans, while also giving those fans a look at their home lives. The show will include self-shot footage and details the cameras missed during filming of HEA. The couples will address some of the most cringe-worthy moments from the current season, starting with episode one.

The show premieres Monday, Oct. 5, after the finale of the current season of Happily Ever After, and there will certainly be tea to spill.

Just take a look at the exclusive clip above, in which Jess meets Colt's ex Larissa in person for the first time and realizes she should have taken a lot more cues from the woman who came before her. Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized in spring 2019.