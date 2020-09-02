Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresLove IslandVideosPhotos

Twilight's Peter Facinelli Shows 30-Pound Weight Loss in Steamy Shirtless Photos

Peter Facinelli stripped down to his underwear as part of a new campaign to draw attention to Prostate Cancer Awareness month. See the photos here.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 02, 2020 4:59 PMTags
TwilightWeight LossBodyCelebrities
Peter Facinelli, Nic Tailor Underwear, Prostate Cancer Awareness MonthPhoto courtesy Ben Cope

Peter Facinelli is stripping down for a good cause.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sept. 1 and shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but his underwear as part of a campaign to help draw attention to Prostate Cancer Awareness month. 

Done in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the underwear brand Nic Tailor, the campaign aims to get men talking about prostate health by having them post a selfie in their boxers or briefs and tag three other men to do the same.

"Have fun with it and make it your own," the Twilight alum wrote in part of his caption, which also asked participants to tag @prostatecancerfoundation and to use the hashtag #NicTailorNoPants in their posts. "Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure [sic] Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty-whities. I know it's a vulnerable ask... but it's a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide."

The star noted that his own father "caught it early" and survived.

"Please Take control of your health," he concluded. "Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let's help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer."

photos
The Twilight Cast: Then and Now

During a recent interview with People, Facinelli shared he recently lost some weight, with the magazine reporting he's dropped 30 pounds.

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

The Man, the Myth: Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World

3
Exclusive

The Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's "Feel Me" Cameos

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," he told the publication. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

Facinelli noted he had been feeling "sluggish" before the weight loss but said he now feels "leaner," "more cut" and like he has "a lot more energy." And while he said he didn't lose weight for the campaign, he called it "good timing."  

Trending Stories

1

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

2

The Man, the Myth: Inside Keanu Reeves' Inscrutable Private World

3
Exclusive

The Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's "Feel Me" Cameos

4

RHOC Trailer: Coronavirus Drama, a New Housewife & More!

5

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

Latest News

Treat Yourself To Sephora's Labor Day Deals

Exclusive

The Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's "Feel Me" Cameos

Today's Best Sales: Carbon38, Levi's, ModCloth & More

Grey's Anatomy Is Finally Returning to Production

Watch Will Smith Break Down His "Secret" to Acting

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Wants Adele to Slide Into His DMs

RHOC Trailer: Coronavirus Drama, a New Housewife & More!