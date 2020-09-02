TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Shares the Sweet Story Behind Her Dunkin' Collab

Charli D'Amelio just received a sweet treat from Dunkin'.

The 16-year-old TikTok star has partnered with the coffee company to announce a new drink in her honor called "The Charli." Fans will be able to order the drink—a Dunkin' Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl—nationwide for a limited time starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

"Why I partnered with Dunkin'," Charli, whose sister is TikTok's Dixie D'Amelio, told E! News exclusively in the video above, "is because I can think back and remember the times that I would go with my dad and my sister to Dunkin' to get donuts when we were little."

Charli shared the exciting news with her 27.7 million fans on Instagram. "DREAMS DO COME TRUEEE!!" she wrote. "Can't believe 'The Charli' is on the @dunkin menu."

As fans may know, Charli was a competitive dancer for a decade before rising to fame on TikTok, where she has amassed over 84 million followers. Now, Dunkin' is giving Charli's fans an opportunity to meet the talented teen and possibly get some tips from the social media star.