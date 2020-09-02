Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wants to Keep Her Relationships Private

Not everything is meant to be shared.
Billie Eilish has proven time and time again that she's setting her own path when it comes to music, business and even love. The rising star has always been vocal about sharing her thoughts with the world, but when it comes to her relationships, don't expect a backstage pass.
The "Bad Guy" singer recently sat down for an interview with the program Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and she opened up about why it's important for her to keep things under wraps when it comes to her romantic life. It's not easy growing up in the public eye, and Billie is choosing to keep somethings to herself and valuing her privacy.
"I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she explained. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."
Billie's also taken a note from other celebrities when it comes to how she proceeds in future relationships. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public," she noted, "and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"
Billie has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and she's definitely earned it. Don't expect to hear too much about her crushes in the near future, unless of course she's talking about Justin Bieber!
On a recent episode of her radio show on Apple Music, me & dad radio, Billie's mom Maggie revealed that she and husband Patrick considered sending her to therapy over her love for Bieber. "You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie shared. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"
Billie, who didn't know about this detail, replied, "You did?! Oh that's embarrassing."