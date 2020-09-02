Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresLove IslandVideosPhotos

Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wants to Keep Her Relationships Private

In a new interview, singer Billie Eilish said she has "regret" over letting the world in on her past relationships. Scroll on for more details.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 02, 2020 3:55 PMTags
MusicLove And SexCelebritiesBillie Eilish

Not everything is meant to be shared.

Billie Eilish has proven time and time again that she's setting her own path when it comes to music, business and even love. The rising star has always been vocal about sharing her thoughts with the world, but when it comes to her relationships, don't expect a backstage pass.

The "Bad Guy" singer recently sat down for an interview with the program Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and she opened up about why it's important for her to keep things under wraps when it comes to her romantic life. It's not easy growing up in the public eye, and Billie is choosing to keep somethings to herself and valuing her privacy.

"I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she explained. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

Billie's also taken a note from other celebrities when it comes to how she proceeds in future relationships. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public," she noted, "and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Reveals the Cast for Season 29

2

Read Letitia Wright's Emotional Poem Honoring Chadwick Boseman

3

Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Billie has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and she's definitely earned it. Don't expect to hear too much about her crushes in the near future, unless of course she's talking about Justin Bieber!

On a recent episode of her radio show on Apple Music, me & dad radio, Billie's mom Maggie revealed that she and husband Patrick considered sending her to therapy over her love for Bieber. "You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie shared. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"

Billie, who didn't know about this detail, replied, "You did?! Oh that's embarrassing."

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Reveals the Cast for Season 29

2

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

3

See Clare Crawley Share Passionate Kisses in Bachelorette Promo

4

Read Letitia Wright's Emotional Poem Honoring Chadwick Boseman

5

Brandy vs. Monica: The Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

Latest News

Exclusive

Relive Cannonball's Best Runs in Action-Packed Compilation Clip

Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wants to Keep Her Relationships Private

Monica Reveals What "Bridged a Gap" Between Her and Brandy After Feud

Why Tiger King's Carole Baskin Joined DWTS

Exclusive

See Erika & Denise Face Off Over Threesome Comment in Reunion Preview

Exclusive

Captain Sandy Has "No Regrets" About Hannah's Firing

Exclusive

See Hayley Hubbard’s Pregnancy Workouts Before Welcoming Baby No. 3