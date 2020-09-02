Monica Reveals What "Bridged a Gap" Between Her and Brandy After Longtime Feud

Brandy and Monica are back to being arm in arm.
After a years-long feud between the two singers—they famously collaborated on the iconic '98 hit "The Boy Is Mine"—the women cleared the air in a highly anticipated session of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz series.
During their episode, it was revealed it had been nearly a decade since the two stars were in the same room. However, that streak came to an end on Aug. 31 as the performers came back together.
The following day, Sept. 1, Monica took to social media to reflect on their reunion.
"My Prayers have been said as well as Many of them answered," she captioned a black and white photo of them with Brandy's arm around her neck. "Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand!"
The performer also affirmed her support of Brandy, who recently released her first album in eight years. "I celebrate you @brandy," Monica wrote. "Your legacy , Music & Catalogue are undeniable!! #B7 Available NOW....."
While their musical showdown did not go without subtle references to the alleged altercation between them in 1998, the two did share touching moments as they addressed each other on a personal level.
"I wanted to speak to you face to face," Monica told Brandy at one point. "I feel like the more we're talked about, the more it led it to be difficult unnecessarily...I really do admire what you've done musically and what you've also had to endure personally. I don't know all of it, but I know some of it. And then at the same time, you are a real student of the arts, acting. Everything happening at once, being a mom and everything else, it's the real deal so it was time for us to have the conversation that was had earlier. Period."
Brandy reciprocated that sentiment in her response. "I just need you to know that I have the utmost love and respect for you as well," she told Monica. "No matter the times where it seemed like I didn't."