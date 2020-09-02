Tiger King's Carole Baskin Reveals the Real Reason She Joined Dancing With the Stars

Hey all you cool cats and kittens: Carole Baskin is joining Dancing With the Stars.

After the casting announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tiger King star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her decision to compete for the mirror ball trophy.

During the interview, the Big Cat Rescue founder admitted her life has "been a nightmare since Tiger King aired."

"Well, Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse," she said. "So, I felt really betrayed by that. But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am."

However, Baskin said she hopes to turn this around.

"The biggest thing for me is that the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition, it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers' eye and to me," she continued. "And to me, that was where Tiger King missed the ball. It really should have been focused on the animals. And so, I'm hoping Dancing With the Stars will do that."