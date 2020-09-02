Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is going to be a mom!
The Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, the couple announced on their Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast on Wednesday, Sept. 2. "I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," a tearful Lala said on the podcast. "I'm really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."
Lala went on to note that it's her 30th birthday and she "can't think of any other way to celebrate." The Bravo star shared that for her birthday she had the "best gift" given to her. "My body also helped out too," Lala said. "I am pregnant."
The reality star told podcast listeners that she's "so excited" and she feels "very maternal and motherly." This exciting news comes exactly two years after producer Randall, who shares two kids with ex Ambyr Childers, proposed to Lala.
The couple got engaged a day before her 28th birthday. "Last night was the best night of my entire life," Lala wrote on Instagram at the time. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."
Lala's father, Kent Rulon Burningham, passed away in April 2018.
Lala and Randall were set to tie the knot in April 2020, but the couple postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of what would have been their wedding day, Lala took to Instagram to share a message with her followers. "Today would be the day I'd be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be. I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though," she wrote. "I haven't experienced anything that I should have. Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It's just all very weird. I know I'll get to, but my heart was set on April 18th. I hope it rains that day. Then I'll be saying 'thank god we didn't get married today.' That would make me feel better."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)