Best Labor Day 2020 Fashion Sales

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Make some room in your closet, because these long weekend fashion deals can't be missed!
For example, at DSW you can take an extra 20% off clearance boots! Over at Good American, they're offering an additional 50% off sale items! And at ModCloth, you can take 30% off regular priced items, and an additional 40% off all sale items!
But that's just the beginning. Shop these and the rest of the best Labor Day long weekend fashion deals below!
Abacaxi: Take 20% off of select items (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Alpha Industries: Take an additional 30% to 70% off sale items (until 9/8)!
Amy O: Take 20% off sitewide (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Andre Assous: Take 30% to 60% off select styles (from 9/3 to 9/9)!
Ashley Rowe: It's an Online Flash Sale! Save up to 90% off (only on 9/4)!
Astr The Label: Take an additional 25% off all sale items with code Labor25 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Athleta: Take 30% off women's sale dresses and outerwear!
Beginning Boutique: Take 30% off your purchase with code OFFER30 (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
Betsey Johnson: Save 35% off nearly everything!
Birdy Grey: Take up to 50% off select styles (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Boden: Take 20% off (from 9/2 to 9/7), then 15% off (9/8), and finally, 10% off (9/9)!
Brabar: Buy two and get two free, including everything BRABAR: all bras, bralettes and comfy undies (until 9/3)!
Buttercloth: All long sleeve and short sleeve shirts are 20% off with code SUMMER20 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Chinese Laundry: Shop the Long Weekend Flash Sale to get 30% off sitewide, including sale styles (some exclusions) with code WKND30 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Calzedonia: Stock up on seasonal swimwear with $35 bikini sets!
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% off sitewide and get free shipping on all orders (until 9/9)!
Comrad: Spend $60+ and save 25%, $80+ and save 30%, or $100+ and save 35% (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
DL 1961: Take 30% off your purchase of premium denim with code LABORDAY30 (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Save up to 80% off sale and 30% off (almost) everything else, plus get free shipping on all orders with code DRSLABOR (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
DSW: Take an extra 20% off clearance boots with code BOOTINGUP (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Duer: Shop the aptly-named WTF2020 SALE, with up to 50% OFF products across both men's and women's collections (until 9/7)!
Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off your purchase (until 9/8)!
Eloquii: Save up to 60% off nearly the entire site (from 9/2 to 9/6)!
Falconeri: Take 60% off sitewide (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Frame: Save an additional 30% off current markdowns (until 9/7)!
Giovanna: Take 15% off sitewide with code LASTDAYS, plus a percentage of sales will be donated to Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), which works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Good American: Take an additional 50% off sale items (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Hanky Panky: Get up to 70% off of signature styles sitewide including Basic Bare Multi-Packs, Printed Styles, Retro Vikinis, and best-selling Signature Lace Thongs as low as $12.99 (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
Havva: Take 25% off all orders with code BB25 (from 9/1 to 9/14)!
Heartloom: Take 30% off sitewide, including sale items (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Hobo: Take 30% off all sale styles with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
I'mmany: Buy one get one 40% off sitewide with code HARVEST40 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Intimissimi: Shop the sale section for up to 70% off undies, bras and more, and get sale bras at four for $50!
JanSport: Stock up on backpacks and other essentials with 25% off sitewide (until 9/30)!
J. Crew: Take 40% off, including new arrivals plus an extra 60% off sale (until 9/3), then 40% off plus an extra 70% off sale (from 9/4 to 9/6), and lastly, get 40% off plus an extra 70% off sale and an extra 10% off your purchase (from 9/7 to 9/8)!
J. Ing: Take 20% off sitewide plus take 30% off orders over $299 (from 9/3 to 9/9)!
Kendra Scott: Take 20% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Kenny Flowers: Enjoy 15% off all orders with code LEI or 25% off any purchase of four items or more with code MAHALO during the "Lei'bor" Day Sale (until 9/7)!
Kindred Bravely: A number of items are 25% off, including the Hospital Bag Bundle, the Florence Canvas Bag, the Bravely L&D Gown and more (until 9/10)!
Kipling: Take 30% off sitewide and an additional 20% off for loyalty members (from 9/3 to 9/6), then take 50% off sitewide (on 9/7)!
Koral: Shop the Labor Day Sale and take 30% off the Koral Kore collection with code KORE30 (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Levi's: Take up to 40% off sitewide (until 9/9)!
Lo & Sons: Take 40% off all items with an additional 10% off with code SUMMERTIME (until 9/7)!
L*Space: Take up to 60% off select summer staple styles (until 9/8)!
Macy's: Take 25% to 60% off clothes, accessories, shoes, home goods and more!
Mavi: Take an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20 (from 9/1 to 9/8)!
Margaux: The Espadrille is already discounted to $129, down from $175, but over Labor Day Weekend you can get another $30 off with code LD2020, bringing the price down to just $99 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Minnetonka: Get free shipping on orders over $35 with code Harvest (from 9/1 to 9/30)!
Missguided: Take 50% off everything and 60% off select Labor Day picks (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
ModCloth: Take 30% off regular priced items, and an additional 40% off all sale items with code YAYDAY (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Nasty Gal: Take 50% off sitewide from 3pm to 9pm plus an extra 10% off Fall essentials with code FALL10 (on 9/3), take 50% off sitewide from 4pm to 11pm plus an extra 10% off tops and bottoms with code NEED10 (on 9/4), take 60% off new arrivals plus 50% off everything else and $10 Express shipping on all orders (on 9/5), take 60% off new arrivals and 50% off everything else (on 9/6) and lastly, take 50% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off everything plus $10 express shipping on all orders (on 9/7)!
Nicestuff Clothing: Get 40% off Knit Suiting Jackets and Pants with code LABORDAY40 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Nomasei: Take 15% off select styles with code Laborday2020 (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
The North Face: Shop the Labor Day Sale to save 30% on select styles (until 9/7)!
Onzie: Take 25% off sitewide and get fantastic workout gear and loungewear, including sale items (from 9/6 to 9/7)!
Prana: Take 30% off sitewide and get free shipping (from 9/1 to 9/7)!
Pura Vida: Take 25% off the brand's entire collection of ever-chic affordable accessories (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Rails: Take 30% off select Spring and Summer styles with code LDAY30 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Rebecca Minkoff: Shop the Labor Day Sale and save up to 75% off all sale items!
Sanctuary: Take an extra 25% off all sale items with code EXTRA25 (until 9/7)!
The Sis Kiss: BOGO 50% off with code TSKLABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Splendid: Take 40% off almost everything (from 9/3 to 9/8), and on Sept 3rd only, take 50% almost everything including classics!
State Cashmere: Take 15% off sitewide with code LABOR2020 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Sundry: Take an extra 30% off sale and get free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 with code 30LABORDAY (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Tanya Taylor: Full-priced spring and summer pieces will be 30% off with the code SOLONGSUMMER (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
Ted Baker: Take an extra 20% off sale styles (from 9/1 to 9/13)!
Underclub: Take up to 70% off on select lingerie and sleepwear while supplies last!
Universal Standard: Shop a different daily deal at up to 40% off (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
UpWest: Get free shipping sitewide and take $5 off $50, $10 off $75 or $20 off $100 (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Vince: Take an extra 40% off past collection favorites and select sale styles with code SEPTEMBER40 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Vincero: Take 15% off men's and women's watches sitewide, and take 20% off gift sets!
Vitamin A: Save up to 50% off select styles and get an additional 10% off your entire cart when you buy a second swimsuit (until 9/7)!
Warp + Weft: Take 40% off your purchase with code LABORDAY40 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
