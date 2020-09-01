Bachelor Nation Star Jef Holm Confirms He's Dating Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago's single status is coming to an end.

The Too Hot to Handle star is dating Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm. The former Bachelorette contestant, who appeared on season eight of the ABC series and got engaged to Emily Maynard, exclusively tells E! News about his new romance.

"Our mutual friend, Casey, introduced us a few weeks ago," Jeff reveals, adding that he and Francesca have been spending a lot of time together.

"She's a lot of fun to be around," he dishes. "We've been hanging out and getting to know each other. She's a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her."

While the two are enjoying each other's company, the Bachelor Nation star explains they aren't rushing into anything. The way he described it, "People are quick to put a title on things but we're just in the beginning stages and are taking things slow."