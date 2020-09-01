Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresLove IslandVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Lady Gaga's Choreographer Richy Jackson Shares Secrets Behind Her 2020 VMAs Performance

By Allison Crist Sep 01, 2020 10:18 PMTags
TVMusicExclusivesLady GagaDanceAriana GrandeShowsCelebritiesDaily PopMTV VMAs
Related: Lady Gaga's Choreographer Breaks Down Her 2020 VMAs Performance

Richy Jackson is on cloud nine!

Lady Gaga's choreographer and visual director stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sep. 1 fresh off the 2020 MTV VMAs, where Gaga and Ariana Grande performed moves he devised as they belted out "Rain On Me."

"I'm just so happy that we had a fantastic performance and that we got to perform live," Jackson told E! co-host Carissa Culiner, adding that it was a welcome to change "just being out there and out of the house."

Lady Gaga's longtime collaborator credited the triple-threat herself for the performance's "entire vision," which also included her songs "Stupid Love," "911" and multitude of visual elements, from a '90s throwback VMAs ceremony on an old television to all things space and Chromatica.

Gaga continually changed outfits throughout the performance (and every time she'd take the stage to accept an award), but her high-tech mask stayed the same while she was singing. 

photos
See the Winners of the 2020 MTV VMAs

"She had this idea of, how do we make the mask cool and with technology?" Jackson recalled. "She was like it'd be amazing if we could have a mask where she could sing and you could see the waves of her vocals coming through."

And that's exactly what Gaga came up with thanks to the team at Smooth Technology.

Trending Stories

1

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

2

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for "Several Months"

3

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

photos
Lady Gaga's Many Masks at the 2020 MTV VMAs
Earl Gibson III/WireImage

As for Ari's involvement in the "Rain On Me" gig, Richy said she "allowed herself and wanted to just completely come into our world."

"Because we had the 'Rain On Me' experience from the video, I think this time for her was more about us just sort of doing what we did before, which is Ari coming into Gagaland but singing live, performing live and actually doing it on stage."

The choreographer also described Ariana as "so cool" and "so respectful." 

"We were just happy to get a great performance," he added. "I mean, and who would've ever thought you'd actually see those two on stage?"

read
Here's Proof Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Will Always Reign Supreme at the VMAs

In addition to collaborating with stars like Gaga, Richy is also developing up-and-coming artist Zack Zilla.

Richy directed and choreographed Zack's new video for the song 'We Are Saving the World,' which will debut on Sep. 11.

"He can sing he can dance, he can flip. He's going to bring people together through his music," Richy told E!

Watch the complete Daily Pop clip in the above video.

Trending Stories

1

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

2

"I Like to Move It" DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49

3

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

4

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

5

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

Latest News

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation Star Jef Holm Confirms He's Dating Francesca Farago

Save up to 70% at Wayfair's Labor Day 2020 Blowout Sale

Exclusive

Lady Gaga's Choreographer Shares Secrets About Her VMAs Performance

Exclusive

Watch Dr. Phil Hilariously Roast Future Daughter-in-Law Morgan Stewart

Exclusive

Why Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Don't Have a Birth Plan for Baby No. 5

Friday Night Lights Cast Has a Virtual Reunion for a Good Cause

"I Like to Move It" DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49