Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Already Here

Freeform has released the schedule for the highly anticipated 31 Nights of Halloween event, beginning Oct. 1.

By Lauren Piester Sep 01, 2020 9:26 PMTags
It's the first day of September and so obviously, it's time to start thinking about Halloween. 

The parties and the trick or treating might be a little different this year, but the television content remains plentiful and nearly endless even if you only ever watch one channel for the entire month of October. Freeform has blessed us all with the schedule for its annual "31 Nights of Halloween," during which you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 14 times, Casper a total of 12 times and one of three Ghostbusters movies 19 times. 

Other offerings include Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, Matilda, Hotel Transylvania, Twitches,  Jumanji, Sleepy Hollow, the first three Scream movies and even your favorite Halloween movie of all: Shrek

It all kicks off Thursday, Oct. 1 with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and ends Saturday, Oct. 31 with the original Ghostbusters, so get your costumes and candy ready for 31 nights on your couch with the full schedule and a spooky trailer to go with it. 

Watch the trailer below! 

Here's the full schedule: 

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. The Goonies

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. The Goonies

10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

 

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. Matilda

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

 

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. Matilda

2:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

10:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2 – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. Twitches

11:55 p.m. Twitches Too

 

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. Shrek

7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. The Scorpion King — Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. The Goonies

1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. Shrek

4:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Casper (1995)

 

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

 

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. Scream 3

11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. Scream

6:00 p.m. Scream 2

8:30 p.m. The Craft

12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. The Craft

2:00 p.m. Matilda

4:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:00 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR! 

6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc. 

8:30 p.m. Monsters, University

12:00 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. Matilda

10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. Halloweentown

12:00 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

11:00 a.m. Twitches

1:05 p.m. Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. Gremlins

 

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. Matilda

1:00 p.m. Gremlins

3:30 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

 

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbuster II

6:30 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. Scream

4:00 p.m. Scream 2

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

9:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. The Craft

2:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. The Craft

 

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. Twitches

5:00 p.m. Twitches Too

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. Matilda

6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monsters University

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"

 

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. Twitches

9:00 a.m. Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. Halloweentown

1:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

3:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

For fans who live in LA, they can kick off the "31 Nights of Halloween" event with a trip to Freeform's Halloween Road, a drive-through experience that includes live entertainment, photo opportunities, plenty of surprises and scenes from nostalgic Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. 

Tickets will be available starting Sept. 12, and the event runs Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. 

