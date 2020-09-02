Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresLove IslandVideosPhotos

12 Fascinating Facts About Terry Bradshaw

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 02, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Former NFL star, current sportscaster and the newest E! reality star Terry Bradshaw is a man of variety. Not only is the former Super Bowl champion one of the greatest athletes to ever take the field, but he's also starred in movies with Matthew McConaughey and so much more.

His new E! series launches on Sept. 17, and before it does, we've compiled so moments of his life that are pretty fun and even more surprising. You never know what to expect with Terry, and the same can be said for his new E! show as well.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry shared about the new E! show. "The one thing you can always count on is family." It's always a mystery with Terry and his family, but we're excited to see what they have in store this year.

Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
NFL Career

1. The football players nickname was the "Blond Bomber." The nickname was given to Bradshaw in his teen years based off his ability to throw very long distances, and of course, the golden locks he used to sport.

2. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons spanning 13 years. He only ended his career after a permanent elbow injury forced him into an early retirement. 

AP Photo/Bruce Zake
History of Highlights

3. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He's one of only 14 players in the NFL to go from being the first overall pick of a draft to earning election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. He was drafted in 1970 over a coin flip. As the legend has it, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears had equally bad season records of 1-13. At the draft, the Steelers won a coin flip over the Bears to give them the No. 1 overall pick, and then they chose Terry. The rest is history.

Michael Becker / FOX
TV Appearances

5. He only played for the Pittsburgh steelers for his entire 14 season career. Talk about loyalty!

6. You might also recognize him as the Deer on The Masked Singer. Yep, this isn't his first foray into reality TV, or movies either. He also had a small role in the film Failure to Launch.

Instagram
The Music Man

7. He's a two-time superbowl MVP. Not only did he play the sport for more than a decade, but twice he was counted as the most valuable player during the biggest games of his career.

8. He recorded a series of country songs. Yes, he's more than just an athlete, he's also a skilled musician in his own right. In fact, Terry was busy recording a quarantine themed song that also has some comedic elements to it.

Instagram
Family Is Forever

9. He's known for having one of the most powerful arms in NFL history. His legendary throw has cemented him as one of the greatest passers in NFL history.

10. The family man has been married four times. He was first married to Melissa Babish from 1972-1973 before marrying JoJo Starbuck from 1976–1983. Then, in 1983 he married Charla Hopkins who he had two daughters Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw with before divorcing her in 1999. In 2014, he married Tammy Bradshaw his girlfriend of 15 years, and the pair share daughter Lacey Hester.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girls

11. He has three daughters. Erin Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw and Lacey Hester. All of whom will appear on the show The Bradshaw Bunch with him.

12. He's won 4 football Super Bowl championships. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to an impressive four wins during the course of his career with the team.

The Bradshaw Bunch premieres Thursday, Sept. 17, only on E!

