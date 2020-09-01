Friday Night Lights Cast Has a Virtual Reunion for a Good Cause

"Check yourself!"

And no, not before you wreck yourself. What Connie Britton, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter and more Friday Night Lights stars are encouraging is that all U.S. citizens of voting age double-check that they're registered to vote in the upcoming November elections.

The actors shared this important message in a video filmed virtually and shared on their social media accounts. Connie captioned the reunion, "Check yourself! #FNL style!

CHECK IT: Check your registration. KNOW IT: Find out what's on your ballot. DO IT: Come up with your voting plan - are you voting by mail? Do you know where your polling station is? Recruit friends & family to vote with you - remember, the earlier you vote, the better!"

It appears that some of the cast was unable to join their co-stars for the video. Many of the fans were disappointed to note the absence of Minka Kelly and Taylor Kitsch.