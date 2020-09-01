"I Like to Move It" DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49

A man behind one of the most recognizable songs of the '90s has died.

Erick Morillo, music producer and DJ famous for the dance hit "I Like to Move It," has died, E! News can confirm. The music star was 49 years old.

His death is currently being investigated by Miami Beach police after they responded to a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the department confirmed to E! News.

Morillo's death comes two weeks after he pleaded not guilty to sexual battery in a recent criminal case. In early August, Miami's Local 10 reported he had been arrested and charged over an alleged incident with another DJ at his Miami Beach home in December 2019. E! News has reached out to his rep and attorney for comment.

The award-winning DJ rose to fame in 1993 with the release of "I Like to Move It," which he co-wrote and co-produced under the alias Reel 2 Real for the Strictly Rhythm label. The song, which charted all over the world, has since become a memorable '90s hit and has been named one of the best dance tracks of all time.

The hit also evolved into a frequent pop culture reference and has been featured in several films, including the Madagascar series.