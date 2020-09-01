Big Sean Says "IDFWU" Song Wasn’t a "Diss" to Ex Naya Rivera in New Interview

Following Naya Rivera's tragic death, Big Sean reflected on a past song that many felt was aimed at her.

Speaking to Vulture about his upcoming album Detroit 2, the singer got candid about his previous relationship with the Glee alum. When asked if he felt any "regret" in regards to his 2015 single, "IDFWU," he answered honestly.

"That's a tough question to answer because I'm still processing a lot of that," Big Sean admitted to the publication. "I don't feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She's made such an impact on people, and she's done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her."

The 32-year-old musician made it clear that the track "wasn't a diss to her."

"I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it," he shared. "We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that."