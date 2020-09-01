Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresLove IslandVideosPhotos

Watch Chloe x Halle Expose Each Other's Quirks on Quibi's Close Up by E! News

For an all-new episode of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, Chloe x Halle played a round of "Sister, Sister" with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 01, 2020 8:16 PMTags
TVMusicCelebritiesEntertainmentWill Marfuggi
Related: Chloe x Halle Reveal Who Would Run for Office

And that's how Chloe x Halle "Do It."

In this clip from an all-new episode of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, singing-sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey played a round of "Sister, Sister" with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno. As Will explained to Beyoncé's protégés, the "Forgive Me" artists had 45 seconds on the clock to answer as many questions as possible.

The topic? Themselves.

Courtney kicked off the questions by asking, "Who has the best sense of style?"

While Halle declared that her sister had the best style, Chloe said they both dress well.

"The biggest appetite?" Will continued.

In agreement, the sisters shared that Chloe has the biggest appetite of the two them.

As for the sister that takes the longest to get ready?

Halle remarked, "Chloe."

And Chloe supported this remark as she said, "Me!" at the same time.

Next up, Courtney asked the famous sisters: "Who is the more mature sister?"

read
Why Chloe x Halle Are the Future of Music

This one had the famed duo divided. "It depends on the situation," Chloe relayed. "Most of the time, Halle."

Per Halle, Chloe is often more mature when it comes to music matters.

She added, "So it varies."

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

3

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When asked to name the sister who can keep a secret, Chloe made it clear that she could keep her lips tight. Yet, this answer surprised Halle.

"Really?" she responded.

As the game continued, the sisters revealed that Chloe would likely be the one to run for office and that Halle was a fan of taking selfies.

For this fun getting to know you game, watch the Close Up by E! News highlight above!

read
How JoJo Supported Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Incident

Watch the whole interview on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

3

8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast

4

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

5

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Don't Have a Birth Plan for Baby No. 5

Friday Night Lights Cast Has a Virtual Reunion for a Good Cause

"I Like to Move It" DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49

Big Sean Says "IDFWU" Song Wasn’t a "Diss" to Ex Naya Rivera

Chloe x Halle Expose Each Other's Quirks on Close Up by E! News

eBay Is Offering an Extra 25% Off Apple, Dyson and More!

Demi Lovato Describes Her "Year of Growth" in Personal Essay