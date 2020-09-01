Demi Lovato Describes Her "Year of Growth" in Powerful Essay

Related : Demi Lovato Reflects on Her Life 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato knows 2020 has not been an easy year.

Between the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices making front-page news, the singer has felt so much uncertainly about the world around her.

But in a personal essay for Vogue published on Sept. 1, Demi opened up about her mental health and using her voice to prove Americans are not alone in their battles.

"Depression and mental illness are part of my history, and because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, my anxiety skyrocketed," Demi wrote. "I was suddenly confronted with all these questions: ‘When are we going to go back to work?' ‘Are more people going to have to die?' ‘How bad is this going to get?' Everything was so suddenly out of my control and not just for me individually, but for us as a global community."

One major change in her anxiety was how difficult it was to go to sleep at night. With help from her fiancé Max Ehrich, however, Demi was able to start new habits like meditation, yoga, journaling and painting while also incorporating a nighttime ritual with candles and essential oils.