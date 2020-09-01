Ryan Murphy Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband David Miller

And baby makes five! Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller have welcomed their third child together.
The Emmy winner announced the arrival of the couple's son, Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. According to the Prom director's Instagram post, Griffin was born on Aug. 18, weighing in at six pounds and 13 ounces. Along with the arrival news, Ryan also shared a photo of Griffin with his older brothers Logan, 7, and Ford, 5.
The American Horror Story creator became a dad in 2012 when he and David welcomed Logan on Christmas Eve. Two years later, the couple confirmed the arrival of their second son via surrogate. "His name is Ford. I brought him home today from the hospital and Logan gave him kind of a side eye," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere in 2014. "For 21 months, Logan has been the light of my life and now there are two."
"It's amazing to be two dads and we have a wonderful surrogate," the 54-year-old star continued. "It's so uplifting and I've enjoyed sharing our story with young gay families."
In 2018, Ryan opened up about his son's battle with cancer after Ford was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. The producer went on to make a $10 million donation to Children's Hospital Los Angeles after they helped care for his son. A year later, Ryan shared an update on Ford's health.
"I still have not emotionally recovered, to be honest. But Ford has," Ryan said at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon. "He turned five a week ago. And I'm so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free."