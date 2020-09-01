Jessica Simpson Reveals Her "Dream Date" With Husband Eric Johnson

There's always time for a date night!

Jessica Simpson and her hubby Eric Johnson know a thing or two about keeping the romance alive in their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have never shied away from spilling all the secrets of their long-lasting love.

Even during quarantine, the two are finding cute and unique ways to spend quality time together. The parents of three showed off their sweet date night in an Instagram picture posted to Jessica's page on Monday night.

In the photo, Jessica and Eric are in their car smiling as sunshine blasts through the back window. The couple looks very much in love as they pose for a pic. Jessica captioned the shot with a little bit of info about her perfect date with her love. "Drive-thru Drive-in....Dream date," she wrote with a little green heart emoji. Even during a pandemic, you got to keep things new!