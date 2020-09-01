Brandy vs. Monica: "The Boy Is Mine" Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

The Aug. 31 Brandy v. Monica Verzuz may have been the title match of all the Verzuz battles thus far for so many reasons that went beyond the music.
Both beginning their careers before they could celebrate their sweet sixteens, the songstresses can be credited for creating the blueprint many of our R&B faves follow today. So it was no surprise when 1.2 million viewers, including celebs like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko, tuned into the record-breaking Instagram live battle that saw the music veterans play some of their greatest hits from their classic catalogs.
Twenty-five years after dropping their record-setting collaboration "The Boy Is Mine," it is no secret the women have had a turbulent relationship, even getting into a physical altercation once in 1999. While Brandy admitted during the livestream the two have "so much to give" together, the song birds revealed it had been eight years since they had been in a room together, triggering fans to wonder why. Without going into further detail, Monica did mention Missy Elliott was very adamant about getting the women in the same room. "She wanted us to see each other, like seriously. Everyday! For like three days! Everyday!," Monica emphasized.
Surprised by the producer's urgency to get the women together the "I Wanna Be Down" singer politely shaded Monica saying Missy was the "probably the reason" she agreed to the Verzuz. Laughing off the comment Monica did confess a lot of factors went into her partaking in the match.
"I wanted to speak to you face to face, the "So Gone" artist expressed. "I feel like the more we're talked about the more it lead it to be difficult, unnecessarily. I really do admire what you've done musically and what you have also had to endure personally, I don't know all of it but I know some of it. And then at the same time you are a real student of the arts, acting. Everything happening at once, being a mom and everything else, it's the real deal so it was time for us to have the conversation that was had earlier. Period."
Before letting the sweet moment pass Brandy also expressed her own sentiments. "I just need you to know I have the utmost love and respect for you as well," she said. No matter the times where it seemed like I didn't." And it wouldn't be the last time the ladies had a touching moment.
Dedicating her hit "Missing You," to fallen stars Brandy got emotional reading a poem she prepared honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, Nipsey Hussle, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. And Monica came with her own tribute, sharing that her Space Jam track, "For You I Will" is a favorite of Vanessa Bryant's, "And she knows anything, anything for her, I will."
Putting their platform to good use the ladies sold merchandise for the face-off where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to When We All Vote, Michelle Obama's non-profit organization created to increase voter turnout. Taking it a step further, the women surprised their fans with Senator Kamala Harris. Repping her alma mater, Howard University, the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee expressed her gratitude to the musicians and encouraged viewers to vote.
"I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons," Harris gushed. "Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It's so important! You both have used your voice in a powerful way!" The VP nominee wasn't the only politician to visit the live either. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stopped and also encouraged the audience to vote. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were also spotted commenting on the live.
Known for creating songs inspired by their heartbreaks, Monica revealed she is in the "middle of something" after finalizing her divorce from from NBA player Shannon Brown last year and also gave fans insight on where things may have gone wrong.
"Cause you know when I love somebody I don't love them for a little while, I usually love them forever," the vocalist noted. "And if I cut somebody off? They handed me the scissors and a knife."
Backing her up Brandy even shared a short story on how she witnessed Monica cut someone off after getting wind of their wrongdoings. Though Monica hinted there's a certain someone she couldn't ex out, leading fans to believe she was talking about former boyfriend and incarcerated rapper Corey "C-Murder" Miller, who she has vowed to help get out prison.
After playing fans their 20 greatest songs, the women closed out the monumental Instagram battle, —created by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during quarantine, —with their famous duet "The Boy Is Mine." Taking many back to nostalgic times the ladies gave the culture a much needed break from the real world. Be sure to check out the lady's full track-list below so you can decide for yourself which R&B Diva won the Verzuz crown.
Brandy
What About Us
He Is
Full Moon
I wanna be down
Baby
Angel in Disguise
Missing you
Almost Doesn't Count
Brokenhearted
Top Of The World
Borderline
Love Again
Put It Down
Who Is She 2 U
Best Friend
Sittin' Up In My Room
Talk About Our Love
Put That On Everything
When you touch me
Have you ever
Monica
Everything to me
A Dozen Roses
So Gone
Don't take it personal
Like This and Like That
You Should've Known better
For You I Will
Why I love You SO Much
Love All Over ME
Still Standing
Commitment
Slow Jam
The First Night
Knock Knock
Before you Walk Out of My Life
Everytime Tha Beat Drop
Sideline Ho
Trust
Just Right For Me
Angel of Mine