Tayshia Adams Says Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Journey Gave Her "Hope"

It's been three years since Rachel Lindsay was cast as the first Black lead on The Bachelorette. During the Aug. 31 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, Tayshia Adams and Natasha Parker looked back at Lindsay's journey to find love and how she drove change within the famous franchise.

As fans will recall, Lindsay first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Parker said it was the Dallas attorney's energy that really captured Bachelor Nation's hearts.

"I felt like every time I saw Rachel on the screen, she just had just the biggest smile," Parker, who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, said. "She was always just giving it her all. And I think the fact that she got the first impression rose, it kind of gave her that confidence to really go through this thing and see if this is really her person. I saw that every single time I saw her on screen."

Adams, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise, also spoke about what it was like to watch Lindsay throughout the series.

"I'm from Orange County, California, OK? So, this is my world," she said. "And what I mean by that is I am very used to being the minority. And so seeing someone on TV have such a strong role and identify with me, meant so much."