Ed Sheeran Is a Dad: Look Back at His Road to Parenthood With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl!
The Grammy winner shared the exciting news with the perfect announcement post on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Along with a photo of baby socks, Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram, "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."
The "Thinking Out Loud" star, who is in the middle of a social media break, went on to add that "mum and baby are doing amazing." Sheeran also asked for privacy during this special time and promised to return when "it's time to come back."
In Dec. 2019, Sheeran took to Instagram to announce that he's taking another step back from social media. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the artist wrote. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read."
It was also last year that Sheeran confirmed his marriage to Seaborn via his song "Remember the Name" off of the album No.6 Collaborations Project. After the song's release, the 29-year-old opened up to iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God about why he decided to share the news with the world.
"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Sheeran said in July 2019. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."
Now, a year later, and the couple has welcomed a baby! In celebration, let's take a look back at Sheeran and Seaborn's road to parenthood!