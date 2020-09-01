Caitlyn Jenner Gives an Inside Look at Her Everyday Beauty Routine

Ready, set, glam!
It's safe to say Caitlyn Jenner knows a thing or two about beauty. From walking red carpets to snagging makeup deals, she's no stranger to that fabulous lifestyle. Luckily for her fans, the 70-year-old star isn't keeping all of her beauty secrets to herself.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the reality TV personality launched her YouTube channel and uploaded a video detailing her "everyday glam" routine.
"Today, we are in the glam room with Caitlyn Jenner. 10 years ago, 20 years ago, did I ever think this would happen? Absolutely no. But makeup is kinda the fun part. It's a lot of work but there's a lot of different looks and things that you can do," she began her 23-minute video.
"We're just gonna go through the process of what I do. This is not big time glam, this is just kind of get up in the morning... I want to be able to do it in a half-hour, maybe less," she described before applying her makeup.
In the video, Caitlyn noted how essential sunscreen and moisturizer is in her routine. In fact, she confessed that she uses products from Kylie Jenner's new skincare line.
"I'm up there in age... so moisturizing is really important. Just a little while ago, Kylie has... a moisturizer, I put it on my skin for a day thing," Caitlyn explained, adding that the 23-year-old beauty mogul sends her these goodies. "I get all my makeup for free. All this stuff kind of shows up in the mail from my daughter."
Caitlyn revealed she likes to highlight and bake with an illuminating setting powder from her daughter's brand. Despite these steps, though, she said she still likes to keep her everyday routine simple and fuss-free.
While Caitlyn walked her fans through her makeup process, she also took a moment to reflect on the challenges she's faced as a transgender woman. The reality TV personality shared how "tough" it was to experiment with makeup and learn how to use products.
"I would think to myself, 'Do you ever think there would be a day that you'd be able to go through what I've been through and actually wake up in the morning and just feel comfortable? Put your makeup on, put a nice outfit on and go out into the world?' I never thought that would actually ever happen," she shared. "The good news is, it did."
Watch Caitlyn's full video above to see her everyday beauty routine.