Ryan Murphy Offers Updates on American Horror Story Season 10 and The Prom

This summer of Ryan Murphy shows is not over yet.
After we got new seasons of The Politician and the first (and only) season of the miniseries Hollywood, we're about to be treated to the first season of Ratched, and Murphy still isn't leaving us hanging with his other upcoming projects.
On Aug. 28, he posted a photo on Instagram of a disembodied set of sharp teeth and offered an update on production for American Horror Story season 10.
"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue."
We likely won't get season 10 until 2021, but so far it appears to be worth the wait. Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast for the first time, and Murphy told us earlier this year that he enticed Culkin by promising his character would have "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates."
Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all set to join the cast as well.
The very first clue given for season 10 involved a pair of hands climbing out of the water, followed by a beach-set promo with the cast, and then a picture of a beach.
Now, spooky teeth.
On Aug. 31, Murphy posted about yet another project he has in the works: The Prom.
He's adapting a Broadway show into a Netflix movie, featuring an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key. Ariana Grande was originally announced as part of the cast, but the role she would have played will now be played by Ariana Debose.
Murphy posted a picture of the cast and announced that the movie would be arriving around Christmas.
"Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's The Prom," he wrote. "A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner..."
The Prom follows a group of actors (Kidman, Rannells, Streep and Corden) who help out a teen in Indiana after her prom is canceled when she tries to bring her girlfriend as her date.
As always, Murphy has many more than just two projects in the works at any one time. Scroll down to see what else he has (or doesn't have) in the pipeline!
American Horror Story airs on FX, and The Prom will premiere on Netflix.