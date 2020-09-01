MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsLove IslandVideosPhotos

How to Get Your Hair Zoom Call Ready in 5 Minutes

Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher has just the 'do for you on Daily Pop.

Talk about 2020 problems: You look at the time only to realize that you have a Zoom call in just five minutes. Apart from changing out of your PJs, there's no harm in sprucing up your hair a bit. Celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective member Ashley Streicher appeared on Daily Pop today with just the 'do for you. It takes only five minutes to perfect and uses her favorite R+Co products.

Check out the steps to get these beachy waves as well as the products she uses below.

R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner

First, Streicher makes sure she has a neat and tidy part. Then, she uses this leave-in conditioner to soften and de-frizz her hair before styling it. It gives your hair texture and protects it from heat tools. After that, she runs a curling wand through the front pieces of her hair, stretching out the curl immediately after to give it more of a wavy look.

$32
Dermstore

R+Co Dreamhouse Cold-Pressed Watermelon Wave Spray

After in some waves, the hair stylist spritzes in this wave spray. It gives more texture to your locks. 

$29
Dermstore

R+Co Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray

Finally, Streicher spritzes in this texture spray at her roots to add some volume. Et voilà!

$29
Amazon

