How to Get Your Hair Zoom Call Ready in 5 Minutes

Talk about 2020 problems: You look at the time only to realize that you have a Zoom call in just five minutes. Apart from changing out of your PJs, there's no harm in sprucing up your hair a bit. Celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective member Ashley Streicher appeared on Daily Pop today with just the 'do for you. It takes only five minutes to perfect and uses her favorite R+Co products.
Check out the steps to get these beachy waves as well as the products she uses below.
R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner
First, Streicher makes sure she has a neat and tidy part. Then, she uses this leave-in conditioner to soften and de-frizz her hair before styling it. It gives your hair texture and protects it from heat tools. After that, she runs a curling wand through the front pieces of her hair, stretching out the curl immediately after to give it more of a wavy look.
R+Co Dreamhouse Cold-Pressed Watermelon Wave Spray
After in some waves, the hair stylist spritzes in this wave spray. It gives more texture to your locks.
R+Co Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray
Finally, Streicher spritzes in this texture spray at her roots to add some volume. Et voilà!
