Keke Palmer Reveals How the 2020 MTV VMAs "Pulled Off" the Show Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Because the show must go on!

Keke Palmer had no small feat on Sunday, Aug. 30, when she hosted the 2020 Music Video Awards. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's star-studded ceremony took a different approach.

In early August, the network announced the show would no longer take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn as originally planned. Instead, the entire event would be done virtually with a handful of celebrities pre-recording their performances at various outdoor spaces throughout New York City.

Following the 2020 MTV VMAs, Keke answered everyone's burning questions and candidly revealed what really went on behind-the-scenes.

"Last night I hosted the VMA's! Yes the one with the dystopian world theme. Oh wait, that's reality, no theme necessary! Haha...," the Hustlers alum began her post on Instagram.

"You guys, I have no idea how any of this was pulled off," she continued. "I‘m sure you all know how hard it is to work during a pandemic, the amount of hoops we had to keep jumping through translates into taking over 20 COVID tests every other day and intensive quarantine for myself and my whole team."