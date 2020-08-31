Channing Tatum Makes for a Magical Princess When Revealing His Children’s Book

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Channing Tatum is adding some serious magic to the week.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the Hollywood actor took to Instagram and revealed the latest project he's been working on. As it turns out, his youngest fans are going to love this news.
"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," Channing shared when announcing his new children's book. "I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child."
"So this is what I created for my little girl," he continued. "From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading."
Titled The One and Only Sparkella, Channing's picture book debut is described as "a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter." And with a growing daughter named Everly at home, there's no denying where some of the inspiration came from.
"To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," Channing wrote in the book's dedication obtained by People. "You are my greatest teacher."
"My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created," the proud dad continued. "This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl…Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love."
While the book concept is enough to draw oohs and aahs from parents, Channing's announcement on Instagram also has fans talking.
Perhaps it's the fairy wings he is wearing so proudly. Maybe it's the epic guns he's showing off. Whatever the case may be, his famous friends couldn't help but sound off.
"My goodness brother, there must have also been a really nice set of weights in that room!" Dax Shepard joked. "That little princess right there can move some weight."
Octavia Spencer added, "She will cherish that wonderful time with you!!!"
The One and Only Sparkella will be published on May 4, 2021. You can preorder a copy for the little ones in your life now.