Best Labor Day 2020 Beauty Sales

It's summer's last hurrah, which means there's big sales happening now! And some of the best ones are going down in the beauty world.
For example, at Cover FX you can shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and take 20% off sitewide! Meanwhile, at Skyn Iceland, you can take $25 off orders of $100, plus get free shipping! And of course, Ulta Beauty is in the midst of their 21 Days of Beauty promo, with 50% off big brands each day!
Ready to get your glam on? Shop the rest of the best beauty deals over Labor Day weekend below!
Alder New York: Take 15% off sitewide on all regularly priced items with code LABORDAY15 (from 9/1 to 9/7)!
Algenist: Spend $95 or more and get 20% off, or spend $185 or more and get 30% off (until 9/10)!
African Pride: Save 25% off haircare products including shampoo, conditioner, curl mousse, relaxer and more at Sally Beauty (until 9/30)!
Bathing Culture: Take 15% off all fab bath goodies sitewide (until 9/7)!
Bliss: Get the Lemon & Sage Collection for 30% off (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Chi Haircare: Take 25% off sitewide with code BTS25 (until 9/7)!
Colleen Rothschild Beauty: Save 20% off sitewide with code LBDAY20 (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Cover FX: Shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and take 20% off sitewide with code HEYFALL (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
The Detox Market: Get 10% off orders over $150 or 15% off orders over $200 (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
EcoTools: BOGO mix and match across Real Techniques and EcoTools at Ulta Beauty (from 9/4 to 9/26)!
Face-Kit: Take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with code MASKANDMEDITATE (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Farmacy: Shop the cult-favorite skincare at 25% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Fekkai: Pick two free minis with orders of $40 or more (until 9/7)!
Highline Wellness: Take 25% off the entire website, plus a percentage of every sale will go to Feeding America to help those who are struggling through COVID-19 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
It Cosmetics: Enjoy 20% off when you spend $50 or more, and 25% off when you spend $100 or more (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Kate Somerville: Receive a free Goat Milk Cleanser (a $38 value) with any $68 purchase using code LABORDAYGM (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Kérastase: Spend $85 and get two minis, spend $100 and get four minis or spend $125 and get six minis, and all options offer free shipping (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
La Roche-Posay: Take 15% off orders of $65 or more (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Leef Organics: Save 20% off full-priced items sitewide with code LABORDAY20 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Lorac: Select items are 25% off at Amazon (until 9/11)!
Native: Get a free mini charcoal deodorant and mini charcoal toothpaste with your minimum $20 order using code LABOR20 (from 9/2 to 9/10)!
Nectar Bath Treats: Take 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
The Nue Co.: Get 20% off sitewide (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Olay: Take 50% off clearance with code OLAY50, $2 off any red jar (Includes Retinol24) with code MOISTURIZE, $2 off any serum with code SERUM, $2 off any eye product with code EYES, $1 off any skincare item with code SKIN, and more (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Osea: Spend $135 or more and receive a free Undaria Argan Oil and Gua Sha Sculptor (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Sand & Sky: Take 10% off all items and get a free cozy white headband with every order (from 9/4 to 9/11)!
Sephora: Shop hundreds of products from brands like Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty and more for as little as $5!
SkinStore: Save up to 70% off brands like NuFace, Sunday Riley and more, plus get a free 12-piece beauty bag with your purchase of $150 or more!
Skyn Iceland: Take $25 off orders of $100, plus get free shipping (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Spongelle: Take 25% off sale items with code LDSALE25 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Ulta Beauty: The one-stop beauty shop is in the midst of their 21 Days of Beauty promo, with 50% off big brands each day... but each deal only lasts for one day (until 9/19)!
Urban Decay: The cult-favorite All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray will be half-off, just $19 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Visha Skincare: Enjoy 20% off sitewide on dermatologist-founded skincare products (until 9/7)!
Vitabrid C12: Take 50% off of hair and skincare items!
ZitSticka: Take a cool 20% off sitewide with code COOL20 (until 9/7)!
Did you totally love Doja Cat's performance look at the 2020 MTV VMAs? Recreate it at home with tips and tricks from her hair stylist!