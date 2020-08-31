MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsLove IslandVideosPhotos

Hailey Bieber Reveals the Surprising Thing That Annoys Her About Justin Bieber

There's something that annoys Hailey Bieber about Justin Bieber—and we bet you didn't expect it.

There's something that annoys Hailey Bieber about Justin Bieber—but he's not about to say sorry for it. 

As the model revealed in an interview with ELLE.com, that thing is Bieber's...eyelashes. 

"I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world," she explained to the website. "It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long."

However, "My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed," she admitted. 

Hey, if that's the worst of it after nearly two years of marriage, then things are going quite well for these lovebirds. 

While Justin may have a leg up on his other half in the eyelash department, Hailey has been able to lead the way for him in the skincare department. 

The style star explained that the singer has taken a greater interest in skin maintenance under her influence. "Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn't say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what's going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it. And he's just taking my advice," she said.

In his struggle with acne, Hailey said she "tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It's gone, and he's really happy. I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I've given him products that I use. I'm always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It's taken him a while, though." 

