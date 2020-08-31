Lauren Conrad Gives a Sweet Update on 10-Month-Old Son Charlie Wolf

Brothers and friends.

On Monday, Aug. 31's episode of Daily Pop, Lauren Conrad gave an update on her 10-month-old son, named Charlie Wolf Tell. As E! readers may recall, Lauren and her husband William Tell welcomed their second child into the world in October 2019.

"My youngest son, he's about 10 months now, is finally getting to the age where he can kind of play with my older son [Liam James]," The Hills star turned lifestyle guru told E!'s Carissa Culiner. "It's been really nice for them to have this time together and I really appreciate that."

Lauren and William first became parents in July 2017 when their first son Liam James was born. While the fashion designer often shares her sons' milestones on social media, she joked that it's her only content amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They're the only people I hang out with these days," she quipped. "They're the only people I have to post."

We're sure moms everywhere relate to that sentiment.