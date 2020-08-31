How Selena Gomez's Mental Health Journey Inspired Rare Beauty's Unique Vision

Selena Gomez is ready to show the world Rare Beauty.

But the 28-year-old star wants to make it clear that her latest venture is far from a cash grab.

"I'm excited that this is finally coming out. The whole reason why I wanted to create Rare was to kind of challenge the beauty space," Selena said during a virtual press conference with E! News and other reporters.

"I didn't want to be just a celebrity attaching her name to something, because that's definitely not my style. I would feel very disingenuous," she added.

The way Selena put it, Rare Beauty is.... well, rare.

For her, the world of beauty helps with mental health and that was something she wanted to explore more of for her brand.

"Two and half years ago was when we started having the conversion, a lot of that bled into my mental health and the relationship that can be with yourself. I believe that it's mind, body and soul," she expressed, adding, "I just know that there is such a stigma... I wanted this to feel like a community, where people talk about that and where they knew they were always welcome."