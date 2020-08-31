BREAKING

Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanLove IslandVideosPhotos

Mariah Carey Addresses "Uncomfortable" Pregnancy Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Mariah Carey opened up about one appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the talk show host tried to confirm her pregnancy.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 31, 2020 5:25 PMTags
TVMariah CareyEllen DeGeneresControversyCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Related: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Fires 3 Top Producers

Not every appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a perfect one for Mariah Carey

Earlier this summer, a clip from 2008 resurfaced online that featured Ellen DeGeneres trying to get Mariah to set the record straight on pregnancy rumors. In the video, the talk show host challenged the Grammy winner to drink champagne as a way to stop any and all rumors.

"I can't believe you did this to me Ellen," Mariah said in the clip. Ellen replied, "Let's toast to you not being pregnant if you're not pregnant."

While some may have seen the interview as funny and innocent, Mariah can't help but address the clip in a new interview with Vulture published on Aug. 31.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," she shared with the publication. "I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."

photos
Ellen DeGeneres' Celebrity Supporters and Detractors

Mariah went on to suggest that there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It's like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?'"

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

The Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

3

Mariah Carey Addresses “Uncomfortable” Ellen DeGeneres Interview

E! News has reached out to Ellen's team for any comment.

Mariah went on to welcome twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon. When she confirmed the pregnancy in 2010, Mariah said she had a miscarriage two years earlier. 

The resurfaced clip came after current and former employees accused Ellen's talk show of having a toxic work environment. Ellen would later address the concerns in a July letter to her staff.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she wrote in part. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

In recent weeks, three senior producers had parted ways with the show while Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to co-executive producer. E! News has also learned employees will be receiving additional benefits as a new season kicks off in September.

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

The Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

3

Mariah Carey Addresses “Uncomfortable” Ellen DeGeneres Interview

4

Chadwick Boseman Honored in Touching Star-Studded Tribute

5

Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Unexpected Love Story

Latest News

How Selena Gomez's Mental Health Journey Inspired Rare Beauty's Vision

Brie Bella Cuddles Baby Buddy in New Photo: See His Cutest Pics So Far

Kim Kardashian Models a Tiny Bikini in Sexy New Photoshoot

Katy Perry Says Her Marriage to Russell Brand Was "Like a Tornado"

30 Big (Huge!) Secrets About Pretty Woman Revealed

Mariah Carey Addresses “Uncomfortable” Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Unexpected Love Story