Mariah Carey Addresses "Uncomfortable" Pregnancy Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Not every appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a perfect one for Mariah Carey.

Earlier this summer, a clip from 2008 resurfaced online that featured Ellen DeGeneres trying to get Mariah to set the record straight on pregnancy rumors. In the video, the talk show host challenged the Grammy winner to drink champagne as a way to stop any and all rumors.

"I can't believe you did this to me Ellen," Mariah said in the clip. Ellen replied, "Let's toast to you not being pregnant if you're not pregnant."

While some may have seen the interview as funny and innocent, Mariah can't help but address the clip in a new interview with Vulture published on Aug. 31.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," she shared with the publication. "I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."