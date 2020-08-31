Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Are Back in Stock!

MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsLove IslandVideosPhotos

Grab 'em while you can, 'cause they won't be around for long...

Earlier this summer, you may have heard that consumers could expect a shortage of disinfectant wipes, but we have good news: Lysol wipes are back in stock!

True, they're a bit more expensive than you remember (at least, in Amazon's case). But Lysol wipes are one of the disinfectant cleaners supported by the Environmental Protection Agency for being able to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, on high-contact surfaces... and it can kill it in under two minutes.

Chances are they won't be around for long, so shop 'em below while you can!

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

Using a unique micro-pocket pattern that traps and lifts everyday messes, these disinfecting wipes kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including cold and flu viruses. (Of note: there's a limit of 10 per order from Home Depot.)

Meanwhile, check out our A to Z list of all the big Labor Day sales!

