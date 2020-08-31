Katy Perry Poses in Her Bra and Underwear for Unfiltered Postpartum Selfie

Spotted: a brand new mom!
Less than a week ago, Katy Perry experienced one of life's firework moments when she gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's first child together on Aug. 26. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, making the Grammy-nominated singer a first-time mom in the process.
Come Sunday, Aug. 30, Perry's MTV Video Music Award look was slightly different from years past. While the stars aligned from New York, where the socially distant ceremony unfolded this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "Daisies" singer was home on mommy duty.
In a mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram Story, the star posed in a breast pumping bra and disposable postpartum underwear. As for her hair and makeup, Perry candidly credited "@exhaustion."
Perry's playful post also included a snippet of her track, "Not the End of the World." Not the end of the world, indeed! It's only the beginning for this new family.
While the star is getting adjusted to this new stage of her life, she and Bloom are also thinking of other mothers and children in danger during this pandemic.
As a result, they announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF and turned the birth of their baby into an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the health and safety of pregnant women and newborns.
"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said in a statement. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
To help, they've launched a donation page in their daughter's name. "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," the parents explained. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."