Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy, Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is going to be a mom!

The American Horror Story actress officially confirmed that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news with their friends and fans on Instagram. "Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned a series of photos with Garrett and her baby bump, revealing that they're expecting a son. The 29-year-old star also added two blue hearts.

Emma's post has received a number of sweet comments from her followers, including her aunt, Julia Roberts. "Love you," the Oscar winner wrote to her niece. Fellow American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson also commented on Emma's post, writing, "Beauty beauty." Emma's Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed a son, also wrote to her friend, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together [blue heart emoji]."

This announcement post comes two months after reports first surfaced about Emma's pregnancy.