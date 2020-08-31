Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

Paws up, little Monsters, because Lady Gaga has made history as the honoree of a first-ever award.
On Sunday, Aug. 30, Mother Monster was the name on everyone's lips at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards as she led the nominees with nine nods, including for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.
But, the accolades didn't stop there for the world-famous triple threat. In addition to performing with Ariana Grande and taking home statues for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and more, the awards continued to rain on the beloved star as she was announced the recipient of MTV Video Music Awards' inaugural Tricon Award, which recognizes an artist who is highly accomplished across three or more disciplines.
In other words, the definition of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.
In addition to being the leading nominee at this year's ceremony, Gaga is also an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning performer, trendsetter, style icon and activist whose career has spanned six studio albums and more than a decade so far.
"This is so cool. This means a lot to me," she told everyone watching as she accepted the award. "It means more than you probably even realize. I've been making music since I was a little girl and even though I had really, really big dreams, I truly never could have imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions."
She continued, "I want you to know I failed over and over again as an actress and as a musician when I was young and, though I gave back to the local community through service as a young woman in New York, philanthropy became a much bigger part of my life as a star and I started the Born this Way foundation with my mother, Cynthia, once my record broke."
Speaking to those tuning in, the star said, "I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home that is their own form of a Tricon. I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery."
As she finished her remarks, Gaga took an uplifting look at the future ahead.
"This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am and I want you to know that you can do this, too," she encouraged. "Just because we're separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe."
The honoree concluded, "I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020. It's a total privilege. I love you. Stay safe. Speak your mind and, I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect.
In celebration of Gaga's history-making award, keep scrolling for every one of her stellar appearances throughout the 2020 ceremony.