Lady Gaga's Many Face Masks Were the Best Part of the 2020 MTV VMAs

Face masks, but make it fashion.

Lady Gaga is known to make even the most ordinary of objects into pieces of art—remember that meat dress from 2010?—and that continues to be the case at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Throughout the night, the "Rain on Me" singer sported numerous face masks of glamorous and outrageous styles, including one that could best de described as monstrous.

Whether she was in the land of Chromatica dancing her heart out with Ariana Grande, or accepting one of her multiple honors, Mother Monster had a mask on at all times. Just goes to show that face masks serve multiple purposes, from preventing the spread of germs to giving an ensemble that extra oomf.

And as the Star Is Born actress said in her Tricon Award acceptance speech, "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect. Thank you."