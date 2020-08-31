Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let Girl Power Rain Down During 2020 MTV VMAs Performance

It's true what they say: Two is better than one!

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga teamed up for a star-studded performance at the MTV VMAs that brought down the house. The two incredible singers combined their superpowers to bring the world a heart-stopping rendition of their collab "Rain on Me."

If you thought the pops of color and insane effects that were used in the music video were cool, then you need to see their stage version. These two brought the world of Chromatica to life for the award show. The single, which premiered on Gaga's recent album, Chromatica, was made for this show.

Donning coordinating purple looks that made them unmissable on the stage, both stars also rocked perhaps the hottest accessory of the night: face masks.

But, Gaga's time on stage wasn't over. After "Rain on Me" came to an end, Mother Monster transitioned to a piano dressed up like a brain (yes, you read that right) to kick off an acoustic version of "Stupid Love."

However, it wasn't long before Gaga turned the energy up to the max once again for a dance-fueled finale.