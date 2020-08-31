BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Katy PerryNikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidMTV VMAsLove IslandVideosPhotos

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let Girl Power Rain Down During 2020 MTV VMAs Performance

Pop music icons Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande combined their impressive vocals for a legendary performance of "Rain on Me" at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

By Vannessa Jackson Aug 31, 2020 1:18 AMTags
MusicAwardsLady GagaAriana GrandeCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Related: Best Music Videos of 2020: VMA Nominations

It's true what they say: Two is better than one!

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga teamed up for a star-studded performance at the MTV VMAs that brought down the house. The two incredible singers combined their superpowers to bring the world a heart-stopping rendition of their collab "Rain on Me."

If you thought the pops of color and insane effects that were used in the music video were cool, then you need to see their stage version. These two brought the world of Chromatica to life for the award show. The single, which premiered on Gaga's recent album, Chromatica, was made for this show.

Donning coordinating purple looks that made them unmissable on the stage, both stars also rocked perhaps the hottest accessory of the night: face masks.

But, Gaga's time on stage wasn't over. After "Rain on Me" came to an end, Mother Monster transitioned to a piano dressed up like a brain (yes, you read that right) to kick off an acoustic version of "Stupid Love."

However, it wasn't long before Gaga turned the energy up to the max once again for a dance-fueled finale. 

photos
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Greatest MTV VMAs Moments

Gaga recently opened up about how her first-time collaboration with Grande came to be.

"It was this beautiful, very healing process for me, too," Gaga told Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1. "Not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up, and being able to be with her and hold her and be like, 'Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I'd like you to please forget about it and be yourself.'"

Trending Stories

1

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

She also explained the greater purpose behind the song, which she described as, "This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it's also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I'd rather be dry. I'd rather not be drinking, but I haven't died yet. I'm still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I'm going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers."

photos
The Most OMG VMA Performances We're Still Talking About

Gaga and Ariana went into tonight's Video Music Awards with nine nominations each. "Rain On Me" was up for both Song and Video of the Year, as well as Collaboration of the Year, Best Pop Video of the Year, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography. 

Trending Stories

1

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

4

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

5

2020 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Latest News

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Girl Power Rains Down During MTV VMAs Duet

Hurry, Last Hours to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020!

BTS Brings "Dynamite" to Life at the 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus Brings Back Her Iconic Wrecking Ball at the MTV VMAs

Maluma Steals the 2020 MTV VMAs Spotlight With "Hawai" Performance

Keke Palmer Kicks Off the MTV VMAs With a Call to End Systemic Racism

Check Out the Best Instagrams and Twitpics From the 2020 MTV VMAs