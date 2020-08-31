BTS Brings "Dynamite" to Life at the 2020 MTV VMAs

BTS is back at it again!

The hottest boy band in the game showed up at the 2020 MTV VMAs ready to perform, and they definitely gave one of the best performances of their career. The group debuted their first television performance of their new song "Dynamite."

While they're used to hoards of screaming fans getting up close and personal, this year marked a bit of a departure to keep the event safe for everyone involved amid the global pandemic. But rain or shine, BTS proved that they are always available to give their A-game when it comes to their music.

Standing in front of a green screen that displayed the New York City skyline and more, the group rocked business looks in slick suits and ties, with some of the guys wearing a trendy wide-leg pant. Fans have come to know them for their impeccable style as well as their killer dance moves, and both were on display during their fun performance.

Prior to their show-stopping performance, the boy band already won Best Group and Best K-Pop, a testament to their talent.