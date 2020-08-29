Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Recalls Working with Him in Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee is remembering Chadwick Boseman in a special way.

The acclaimed director reminisced and opened up about his experience working with Boseman in the 2020 film Da 5 Bloods. During his annual Brooklyn MJ Block Party for Michael Jackson's birthday on Saturday, Aug. 29, Lee honored Boseman with a heartfelt tribute.

Before starting his block party, Lee expressed his heartache after learning about the Black Panther star's death. On Friday, Aug. 28, Boseman passed away at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

The director said he was "floored by the crushing news and loss of a great brother." Shortly after, he dedicated Jackson's song "Gone Too Soon" to him.

In addition to the song, Lee honored the actor in another meaningful way. He gave viewers more insight into what it was like working with Boseman on his film Da 5 Bloods, which released earlier this year and marked one of the actor's final projects.