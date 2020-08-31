The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

Never has the world rooted so hard for an attractive, talented, eligible bachelor to be taken off the market.

But there's just something about Brad Pitt—a two-time Oscar winner, two-time pick for People's Sexiest Man Alive—that makes people wish he would just settle down already. Which we get. He's charming, just the right amount of self-deprecating and pretty much game for anything, whether that's giving a shout-out to disappointed college grads in his native Missouri, flexing his weatherman chops wherever they're needed or making Dr. Anthony Fauci's dreams come true on Saturday Night Live.

And he's had kind of a rough go of it during his divorce from Angelina Jolie, an ongoing, oft-contentious split we somehow know too much about (he's copped to a drinking problem, to not being fully there for her and their six kids; and she most recently told Vogue India, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family") and not nearly enough.

Plus, he did say he was on Tinder.