BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Katy PerryNikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidLove IslandVideosPhotos

Netflix Delays Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Screening Following His Death

Netflix delayed the preview of Chadwick Boseman's newest film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, out of respect for his loved ones' "incredible loss."

By Cydney Contreras Aug 29, 2020 7:23 PMTags
DeathCelebritiesNetflixChadwick Boseman
Related: Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

Netflix is delaying a preview event of Chadwick Boseman's new film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, out of respect for those mourning his loss. 

Prior to the actor's death, Netflix intended to hold a virtual preview screening of the film based on the life of Ma Rainey, who is viewed as "The Mother of Blues." According to Deadline, there was set to be a first look at the movie, in addition to a conversation with film director George C. Wolfe and Viola Davis, who played Rainey.

However, in the wake of the Black Panther star's death, the event has been delayed.

In a statement to E! News, the streaming company confirmed, "We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."

photos
Black Panther Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman

Additionally, the film producer Denzel Washington said in a statement, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Chadwick credited Denzel with helping him further his career when he was studying directing at Howard University. Students in the directing program were required to take an acting course and Chadwick was presented with the opportunity to complete this requirement at Oxford over the summer. However, the actor couldn't afford the tuition. 

And that's where Denzel came in. According to Chadwick, his instructor, The Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad, asked Denzel to fund his education.

Chadwick learned of this years later and was able to thank Denzel in person at the 2018 New York City premiere of Black Panther.

Denzel is one of the many stars who has expressed their condolences to Chadwick's family since his death was confirmed.

To read the statements from Chadwick's Marvel co-stars, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

4

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

5

Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Drinking Too Much On WWHL

Latest News

Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson and More Honored During NBA Game

Netflix Star Damian Powers Addresses His Hangout With Francesca Farago

Netflix Delays Chadwick Boseman Film Screening Following His Death

Exclusive

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Wife on Parenting Outside the NBA Bubble

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

Black Panther Cast Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Cliff Robinson, Former NBA Star, Dead at 53