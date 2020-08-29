Netflix Delays Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Screening Following His Death

Netflix is delaying a preview event of Chadwick Boseman's new film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, out of respect for those mourning his loss.
Prior to the actor's death, Netflix intended to hold a virtual preview screening of the film based on the life of Ma Rainey, who is viewed as "The Mother of Blues." According to Deadline, there was set to be a first look at the movie, in addition to a conversation with film director George C. Wolfe and Viola Davis, who played Rainey.
However, in the wake of the Black Panther star's death, the event has been delayed.
In a statement to E! News, the streaming company confirmed, "We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."
Additionally, the film producer Denzel Washington said in a statement, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."
Chadwick credited Denzel with helping him further his career when he was studying directing at Howard University. Students in the directing program were required to take an acting course and Chadwick was presented with the opportunity to complete this requirement at Oxford over the summer. However, the actor couldn't afford the tuition.
And that's where Denzel came in. According to Chadwick, his instructor, The Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad, asked Denzel to fund his education.
Chadwick learned of this years later and was able to thank Denzel in person at the 2018 New York City premiere of Black Panther.
Denzel is one of the many stars who has expressed their condolences to Chadwick's family since his death was confirmed.
