Netflix Delays Chadwick Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Screening Following His Death

Netflix is delaying a preview event of Chadwick Boseman's new film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, out of respect for those mourning his loss.

Prior to the actor's death, Netflix intended to hold a virtual preview screening of the film based on the life of Ma Rainey, who is viewed as "The Mother of Blues." According to Deadline, there was set to be a first look at the movie, in addition to a conversation with film director George C. Wolfe and Viola Davis, who played Rainey.

However, in the wake of the Black Panther star's death, the event has been delayed.

In a statement to E! News, the streaming company confirmed, "We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."