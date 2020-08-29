BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Katy PerryNikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidLove IslandVideosPhotos

Chadwick Boseman Spent Time With Young Cancer Patients as He Battled His Own Illness

After losing his fight against colon cancer, videos and tributes have poured in to honor Chadwick Boseman and the inspiration he provided for children battling their own illnesses.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 29, 2020 4:36 PMTags
DeathTributeCelebritiesCancerChadwick Boseman
Related: Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

The world continues to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

On Friday, Aug. 28, it was confirmed that the Black Panther star passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43 years old.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement read on his social media accounts.

In light of the actor's death, many fans took to social media to express their heartache and share the many ways he was a hero on and off the screen. Many remembered how Chadwick helped, encouraged and visited children battling cancer.

After a 2018 visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Chadwick tweeted, "Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did."

photos
Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration," St. Jude Children's Research Hospital posted on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Another moment floating around on social media? Chadwick's Black Panther junket at the 2018 Sirius XM Town Hall. In the clip, the actor broke down in tears after remembering two kids who passed away due to cancer. 

The actor got emotional when discussing how the children were excited to see the superhero film but sadly passed away before it premiered.

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

St. Jude

"Throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal. What they said to me and what their parents said, they... trying to hold on til this movie comes," Chadwick recalled. "You hear them say that and you're like, 'Wow... I gotta get up and go to the gym, I gotta get up and go to work, I gotta learn these lines."

"See how the world has taken this on, seeing how the movie has taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great," he continued. "I think back now to a kid and... waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come... I did live life waiting for those moments."

"What put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys' anticipation of this movie, and when I found out that they..." he said, breaking down in tears as his co-star Lupita Nyong'o put her hand on his back.

"It means a lot," he closed.

Chadwick's legacy continues to live on. From his co-stars to fans touched by his talent, read through the many tributes shared in his honor here.

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

4

Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Drinking Too Much On WWHL

5

Chadwick Boseman Helped Cancer Patients as He Battled His Own Illness

Latest News

Cliff Robinson, Former NBA Star, Dead at 53

Exes Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Reunite for Lunch Date

Chadwick Boseman Helped Cancer Patients as He Battled His Own Illness

Denzel Washington Remembers Chadwick Boseman as a "Gentle Soul"

Shop These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Best-Sellers Before They're Gone

Chadwick Boseman Appeared to Hint at Cancer Battle Prior to His Death

Kylie Jenner Jet Sets to Paris on a "Business Exemption" With Friends