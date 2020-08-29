Denzel Washington, Who Helped Pay for Chadwick Boseman's Acting Classes, Remembers Him as a "Gentle Soul"

Denzel Washington is remembering Chadwick Boseman.

Following tragic news that the 43-year-old Black Panther star lost a battle with colon cancer this week, Washington is honoring the late actor.

In a statement shared with E! News, the Oscar-winner says, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Washington and Boseman's fateful connection actually goes back years all the way to Boseman's college days when he was studying directing, not acting, at Howard University. Howard required directing students to take acting classes and one summer, Boseman's teacher, The Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad, wanted him to enter a summer coarse at Oxford. When Boseman couldn't pay for the summer program abroad, Rashad enlisted a friend to help out with Boseman's tuition.

The Marshall actor wouldn't learn until some time later that it was none other than the Training Day star who generously provided the funds.