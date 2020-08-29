BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Katy PerryNikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidLove IslandVideosPhotos

Josh Gad Shares Moving Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

Following the death of his Marshall co-star Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad posted one of his final text messages from the beloved actor. Scroll on to read.

By Jess Cohen Aug 29, 2020 1:00 PMTags
DeathCelebritiesJosh GadChadwick Boseman
Related: Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer at 43

Josh Gad is saying goodbye to his beloved friend Chadwick Boseman.

On Friday, Aug. 28, reps for the Black Panther actor confirmed that he passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement, posted to the star's social media, read in part. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

The statement also noted that the 43-year-old actor died at home surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

As news of Boseman's death emerged on Friday evening, tributes from fans, friends and former co-stars began to pour in. Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 movie Marshall, took to social media to honor his friend by sharing one of his final texts from the actor.

photos
Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles

Alongside a screenshot of the text, Gad wrote, "Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman- take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

In the text, Boseman encouraged Gad to "catch the rain" in a moving message. "If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of a steady precipitation," Boseman's text message began. "If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it's gonna be coming down like cats and dogs."

Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films

"Great. We're stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can't even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!" Boseman continued. "But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower."

Boseman advised Gad to "inhale and exhale this moment" and to "thank God for the unique beauties and wonders" of the day. 

"We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom," he went on to write. "And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there."

Gad also posted a tearful video to his Instagram in which he reflected on his friendship with Boseman. Watch above.

Trending Stories

1

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the New Bachelorette Poster

2

Josh Gad Shares Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

3

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

4

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

5

Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Drinking Too Much On WWHL

Latest News

Exes Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Reunite for Lunch Date

Chadwick Boseman Helped Cancer Patients as He Battled His Own Illness

Denzel Washington Remembers Chadwick Boseman as a "Gentle Soul"

Shop These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Best-Sellers Before They're Gone

Chadwick Boseman Appeared to Hint at Cancer Battle Prior to His Death

Kylie Jenner Jet Sets to Paris on a "Business Exemption" With Friends

Nordstrom's Beauty Deal of the Day: 25% Off Kiehl's Sunscreen!