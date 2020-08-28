Katy PerryNikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidLove IslandVideosPhotos

Hailey and Justin Bieber Buy $25 Million Home in Exclusive L.A. Neighborhood

Hailey and Justin Bieber just bought a $25 million home in the ultra-private Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Park, where stars like Denzel Washington also live.

Hailey and Justin Bieber just dropped $25 million on their newest love nest in Los Angeles, Calif.

According to Variety, the A-list couple spent $25.8 million on a large estate in the gated neighborhood of Beverly Park, where Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington and others own real estate. They bought the 11,000 square foot house for a deeply discounted rate considering it was originally listed for $42 million over two years ago. 

The mansion comes fully renovated with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a spacious backyard overlooking the valley. 

Hailey and Justin were likely convinced to buy the house after seeing the charming kitchen that opens to the family room. The duo is known to host the occasional gathering or dinner party and this home is the perfect place for them to entertain.

Not to mention, the couple will have all they could ever need with with a movie theater, gym and tennis court located on the property.

Last year, Hailey and Justin bought a $8.5 million home in Beverly Hills, but that one was nearly half the size with just 6,100 square feet and five bedrooms.

Perhaps Dwayne Johnson is right and the couple will be welcoming a baby in 2021, as he predicts.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

To see the house and all it's "Yummy" interiors, check out the gallery below!

MLS
Views

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a foyer that leads to the kitchen and dining room. 

MLS
The Great Outdoors

Like most California homes, Justin and Hailey's mansion has ample outdoor living space for the warm summer nights.

MLS
Break a Sweat

The couple can workout in the air conditioned gym or they can venture outside to the spacious backyard and tennis court. 

MLS
Netflix & Chill

Justin and Hailey will likely spend many a night in this movie theater, as they're known to enjoy a fair share of movies in their downtime.

MLS
Love Nest

The master suite is better described as a wing of the house, with a separate sitting area, dual closets and bathrooms, as in multiple, with heated floors. 

MLS
Heart of the Home

This luxurious kitchen comes equipped with top of the line appliances and an island that features a small seating area.

Are we the only one saying "That Should Be Me" living in this house?

