My Music Moments: JoJo Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

JoJo is having a moment.
Nearly four months after good to know, her fourth studio album, debuted atop the Billboard R&B Albums Chart, the singer has returned with a deluxe reissue of the critically-acclaimed LP. This version sports a beefed-up tracklist that includes five brand-new songs that expand on the smooth R&B soundscape of the original while adding a pair of high-profile features including Demi Lovato jumping on a remix of "Lonely Hearts" and Tinashe making an appearance on new track "Love Reggae." (She also removed rapper Tory Lanez from the song "Comeback" following the allegations made against him by Megan Thee Stallion regarding his involvement in her shooting.)
In a statement announcing the re-release, JoJo said, "The silver lining to my quarantine was being able to work on and record these new records. It also allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Both women are talented, smart, resilient, bold, and beautiful. Really happy they jumped on these songs and elevated them to another level."
In honor of good to know's deluxe reissue on Aug. 28, E! News asked JoJo to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced her throughout her life and career. From the song she wishes she'd written herself to the one she hopes she never hears again, this is the soundtrack to her life.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: Emotions by Mariah Carey. My mom and I played that album outttt! I knew every ad lib and harmony on there. "Make it Happen" was our theme song for life.
The first album I remember buying: The Best of George Benson. I was obsessed with his scatting and guitar playing. Particularly loved his song "On Broadway" and just thought he was so amazing. Still do!
The song/album people might not expect me to love: "Malibu" by Kim Petras. It instantly makes me want to dance, take the top off of my non-existent Jeep and drive down the Pacific Coast Highway: I think she is making some of the best pure pop music today, period.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: "Ah Yeah" by Robert Glasper feat. Musiq Soulchild and Chrisette Michelle. These lyrics: "Cuz I've learned in this life you've gotta be with someone you like. If you think that we've got what it takes to go the distance I can tell you now.... Ah yeah." The musicality and the sweetness of the lyrics put me in a zone to fall in love with whoever I'm listening to it with.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: "Carolina in My Mind" by James Taylor because it brings me comfort to think of the music my parents listened to when they were in love. Evokes images of New England foliage.
The song/album I hope I never hear again: R. Kelly's 12 Play, for obvious reasons. #cancelrkelly.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: "Spanish Joint" by D'Angelo. I've loved this song for a strong 15 years, and I'll never stop finding something new to love about it. I get so excited every single time I hear that baseline intro.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up: "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. There are too many lines from here that just send me and have me screaming.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys. It's just one of the most beautiful and brilliant ballads of our time.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: "Too Little Too Late." People just get so excited and it brings me mad joy.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire: Tory Lanez' verse on "Comeback." Also obvious reasons!
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me on tour: Wooooooooooooo—probably "Kiss!" It's just so fun and feel good. Damn it, I miss being on tour and can't wait to get out as soon as it's safe!
good to know's deluxe version is available now.