Inside Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski's Getaway to Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt is treating Nicole Poturalski to a taste of the good life.

After the Oscar winner and German model were spotted arriving in France this week, a source tells E! News the couple is spending time at Chateau Miraval. The estate and vineyard, which Brad and Angelina Jolie purchased in 2011 for a reported $60 million and continue to maintain ownership of, is famous for its rosé wine.

So what brought Brad and Nicole to the village of Correns? The wine, of course!

A source local to the area says Brad is at Miraval "participating in a campaign for his wine." E! News is told Nicole plans to stay with him on the property through the weekend.

And in yet another interest twist, Brad and Angelina married at Miraval exactly six years ago. On Aug. 23, 2014, the A-listers exchanged vows in front of their six children during an intimate ceremony held inside the estate's chapel. Two years later, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, however proceedings are still ongoing.