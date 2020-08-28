Liam Payne Is Engaged: Everything You Need to Know About His Fiancée Maya Henry

Maya Henry has that one thing!

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed on Aug. 28 that former One Direction member Liam Payne, 26, is engaged after popping the very important question to his longtime girlfriend.

The 20-year-old model was spotted out with a diamond ring on that finger earlier in the week while dining with Liam in London. His rep would later confirm their relationship status to E! News.

While the twosome first sparked rumors nearly two years ago, both Liam and Maya have continued to keep their romance on the down low.

After all, it was kind of a big deal when Liam made his relationship Instagram official back in Sept. 2019, or nearly one year into the romance.

Although many pop culture fans are long-time admirers of Liam after he was discovered on the X-Factor U.K. and became a member of One Direction, some may be curious to learn more about Maya.